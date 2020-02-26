Healdsburg wraps up championship season with 25-4 record
The disappointment associated with a season ending loss is always painful, yet very few high school basketball teams have the luxury of finishing the campaign unscathed.
That was the locker room sentiment for the Greyhounds following a 53-50 loss to host St. Mary’s in the North Coast Section Division 4 quarterfinals, putting a sudden end to a great, 25-4 campaign.
“We shed tears of joy and sorrow in the locker room together after the game, and just lamented the fact that the season is over,” veteran coach Yasha Mokaram said. “I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t move on to the semifinal round of NCS, this is the fourth time in a row we’ve lost in this position.”
Healdsburg began the NCS tournament as the No. 6 seed, easily dispatching visiting No. 11 Ygnacio Valley in the playoff opener on Feb. 19.
The suspense was over early as the Hounds overwhelmed the Warriors with a suffocating defense and an offensive attack that produced a 33-6 halftime cushion. The visitors fought an uphill battle in the final two periods but would ultimately fall, 55-32.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Mokaram noted. “The second half was less successful, but I was very pleased to get an NCS win.”
Junior Dylan Hayman led the attack with 26 points, while sophomore Graham McDonald chipped in eight for the Greyhounds.
The Hounds had high hopes in the Feb. 22 visit No. 3 St. Mary’s of Albany, but 20 turnovers and inability to stop the Panthers on the boards would seal their fate.
Healdsburg battled St. Mary’s on nearly even terms in a tight first half to trail the Panthers, 26-25 at the break. Despite scoring just six points in the third quarter, Healdsburg kept it close down the stretch to make it a one possession game with time running out but ultimately came up short in a 53-50 loss.
“Ultimately, the game came down to our 20 turnovers and their 14 offensive rebounds, that was the difference in the game,” Mokaram said. “I’m very proud of our effort and of our players, they’ve been a joy to coach all year.”
Senior Dewey Widick paced the offense with 21 points and five rebounds, while Hayman added 12 points and six boards.
