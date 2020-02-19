Healdsburg High School varsity soccer teams wrapped up North Bay League play on a winning note last week, both claiming one victory in two outings.
The varsity boys celebrated Senior Night in style in their Feb. 12 meeting with Santa Rosa, easily defeating the Panthers, 6-2. The Hounds dropped a 4-0 decision at Windsor two nights later to end the season at 1-9 in league and 1-15-1 overall.
The Greyhounds set the tone early in the Feb. 12 clash with Santa Rosa getting goals from senior Juan Avalos and sophomore Sebastian Rodriguez to grab a 2-0 halftime lead. Alonzo Cano assisted on both goals. The floodgates opened in the second half, with freshman Angel Manrique and sophomore Jesus Perez each scored to make it 4-1. The Panthers cut the lead to 4-2, but Healdsburg would not be denied their first league victory, getting two insurance scores from Francisco Mendoza (assist Miguel Gonzalez and Perez) en route to a 6-2 win.
“It was our Senior Night and we came out of the gates ready from the very beginning,” coach Herbert Lemus said. “The boys had a very good game from beginning to end.”
The excitement was short lived, as the Greyhounds fell to Windsor two nights later, 4-0.
Although the Hounds took their lumps in somewhat of a rebuilding season, the future looks bright for the program.
“Our young players got to experience what it’s like to play at the varsity level early on,” Lemus noted. “We have our all league meeting this week and have a couple of players that deserve recognition.”
Ladies in win column
Meanwhile the Lady Hounds (1-8-1, 2-12-2) shook off a lopsided 7-0 loss to Santa Rosa on Feb. 11 with a win in the league finale on Feb. 13, soundly defeating Elsie Allen on Senior Night. The team paid tribute to veterans Eva Hernandez-Rosillo, Ria Paz and Samantha Onate in a pre-game ceremony and used the added emotion to establish early control over the Lobos. Healdsburg cashed in with goals from Paz, Ade Waterman, Fiona Affronti and Viola Santana in powering to a 4-2 win. Also playing well were Emely Rosillo and Claire Conard.
