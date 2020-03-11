The Lady Greyhounds are coming off a tough stretch on the high school softball diamond, coming out on the short end of lopsided scores to Clear Lake, Middletown and Lower Lake to extend their record to 0-4.
“It was a rough week for sure,” coach Rachelle Sanders reported, citing an early season injury to starting pitcher Jasmyn Harrison as a major setback. “Our best game so far has been against Lower Lake and while the score doesn't show it, our defense improved a lot. We just need to get the bats going now.”
The ladies will start a five-game road swing on March 10 (after press time) at Fort Bragg, followed by visits to St. Helena (March 12) and Middletown (March 17).
Hounds looking for wins
Healdsburg began a winless stretch on March 3 against Clear Lake, as the Cardinals pushed across 12 runs in the first inning to take away all suspense The Hounds tallied two runs in the third but could do no more as the Cardinals notched a five-inning, 23-2 rout
Starting pitcher Aleah Molina took the loss, while top hitters were Evie Camacho (2 for 3), Molina (1 for 2) and Camilla Hernandez (1 for 3)
Healdsburg played host to Middletown two days later, again spotting the opposition a 10-1 lead after two frames en route to a 17-1 loss in five. Molina took the loss while Emma Falberg led the offense with a double in two trips.
The Lady Hounds finished up a tough week against Lower Lake on Friday, turning in a much better outing in an eventual, 14-2 loss. Molina went the distance while Hernandez (1 for 3) was the top hitter.
