Lady Hounds drop to 0-4 heading into three-week hiatus
The Lady Greyhounds logged a final varsity softball game before the season was put on hold on Friday, weathering a 21-0 drubbing at Fort Bragg.
The setback dropped Healdsburg to 0-4 on the year.
With all Sonoma County high schools closed and a moratorium placed on sports due to the threat of coronavirus, the Hounds will remain idle until at least the first week in April.
“League is scheduled to begin on April 7, so if we can come back that week we will dive right into league play,” HHS coach Rachelle Sanders reported. “All missed games will be worked out with the other teams. Our focus will be on league play, other games will be played if possible. Our priority right now is for all players to return healthy and ready to play,” she added.
Hounds fall to Timberwolves
The Lady Hounds traveled to Fort Bragg for what proved to be their final outing of the month on March 10, as the Timberwolves pounded out 14 hits and 21 runs in a ferocious offensive attack. The T-wolves pushed across four runs in the first inning and another nine in the second to bust it wide open, adding another eight runs before the game was halted on the mercy rule after five full.
The game was brutal,” Sanders noted. “We got two hits in the fifth to end the no hitter. They had a good pitcher and their fielding was solid when we were able to put the ball in play.”
Collecting hits for the Hounds were Kim Rodgers and Camilla Hernandez.
