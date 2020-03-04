The high school softball season is officially underway for the Lady Greyhounds, opening the 2020 campaign with high hopes of fielding a competitive team.
The Hounds are coming off a 3-16 record in 2019 (3-7 in league) with a relatively young varsity squad, but veteran coach Rachelle Sanders expressed optimism that this year’s squad will benefit from a season of growth and experience.
“I am very optimistic about our season to come,” she said. “We have some strong players and they all work well together as a team.”
The list of seven returnees includes seniors: left fielder Esthephany Calvo, third baseman Evie Camacho, pitcher/shortstop/outfielder Aleah Molina, shortstop/first base/catcher/outfielder Kimberly Rodgers and pitcher Jasmyn Harrison. Returning juniors are catcher Emma Falberg and first baseman Camilla Hernandez.
First year players are junior outfielder Karina Ledezma, junior utility player Martha Rossmann, sophomore second baseman Katy Conrad, sophomore utility player Gianna Parmeter and freshman utility player Maddie Wagner.
For the first time in several years the Greyhounds will have two reliable pitchers, with Harrison slated to be the starter after a year hiatus and Molina as the capable back-up.
“Aleah Molina and Kimberly Rodgers are both being asked to play several positions as we head into the season and keeping them in the line up is a must,” Sanders noted. “Aleah will take on some pitching duties and this will open up different spots for Kim to step in when needed.”
The ladies opened the preseason schedule on February 28 against visiting Kelseyville, falling to the Knights, 19-8.
Scheduling notes
Healdsburg (0-1) will be back in action on March 10 when it visits Fort Bragg in a 4 p.m. start and travel to St. Helena on March 12 (6 p.m.). The Greyhounds will kick off the NBL Redwood Division season on April 7 at Piner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.