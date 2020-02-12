Healdsburg varsity soccer teams will wrap up a rebuilding winter season this week, playing out the string in their respective North Bay League schedules.
The Greyhounds (0-8, 0-14-1) are coming off a pair of NBL Oak Division losses to Rancho Cotate (4-1) and Elsie Allen (3-0), two matches that were well played and a bit unlucky.
“This sounds crazy but the team played well in both games,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said. “Our lack of experience in goal cost us a lot, but you have to go with what you have.”
The Hounds, who will miss the playoffs for the first time in seven years, will close out the winter season with home and away matches against Santa Rosa (Feb. 12) and at Windsor (Feb. 14). Both varsity games start at 6 p.m.
Healdsburg started its latest stretch with a Feb. 5 meeting with Rancho Cotate, spotting the Cougars a 4-0 lead before sophomore defender Jesus Perez scored off a corner kick from teammate Miguel Gonzalez. The score was Healdsburg’s lone offensive highlight as Rancho hung on for a 4-1 win.
The Feb. 7 clash with Elsie Allen was perhaps a microcosm of the season for the Hounds, playing well with nothing to show for their efforts. The Greyhounds had the better of play in the first half, but the Lobos still managed a pair of goals for the early lead en route to a 3-0 win.
“This was one of those games that we should have never lost,” Lemus noted. “We had a better overall game than Elsie Allen, but playing better does not always lead to a win. Goals do.”
Ladies fall to Cougars, Lions
The Lady Greyhounds weathered a similar fate in NBL Redwood Division play, beginning with a 5-0 setback to Rancho Cotate on Feb. 4.
“I know 5-0 doesn’t sound good, but we actually gave them a competitive game,” HHS coach Mark Hays reported.
The girls were back in action two nights later against El Molino, falling to the Lions, 4-1. Viola Santana scored the lone goal for the Hounds, giving her a team-high 14 for the season.
Other standout performers for Healdsburg were Emely Rosillo, Fiona Affronti, Claire Conard and Koral Aquarian.
Vanessa Hernandez tallied two goals for the Hounds in a 4-2 JV win over Ukiah.
Healdsburg will close out the season on Feb. 11 (after press time) against visiting Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.