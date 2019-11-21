It’s been said many times that the only thing more difficult than winning a league title is defending one.
That will be the challenge for the varsity basketball Greyhounds this season as they embark on what is hoped will be another winning campaign.
The Hounds have captured two straight league pennants under returning coach Yasha Mokaram, the last one coming in the inaugural season competing in the North Bay League Redwood Division. Healdsburg captured the NBL crown with an 8-2 record and 21-7 overall, earning a spot in the NCS playoffs.
The Hounds will start the 2019-20 season as the team to beat, with Ukiah, Maria Carrillo, Elsie Allen, Rancho Cotate and El Molino all looking to challenge.
“We’re hoping to be able to remain competitive in a league with bigger schools, based on a year round program with guys putting in lots of work and time to the game of basketball,” Mokaram said. “I think most of the teams in the NBL Redwood Division are better this season and all are very well coached. I’m sure there will not be an easy game for us.”
Heading the list of varsity returnees is first team all league junior guard Dylan Hayman, one of the top players in the Redwood Empire. He is joined by senior returnees Xzavier Vasquez (second team all league), Clay Lazzaretto, Sam Norgrove, Avery Billman, Dewey Widick, Willem Ridder, Phillip Helfrick and Brian Garcia. Sophomore center Graham McDonald, an honorable mention selection last season, will be one of the top big men in the league and a player to watch.
Bolstering the roster are junior Chase Sommer and freshman Gavin Vogensen.
The Hounds will visit Branson on Tuesday, Nov. 26 (6 p.m.) and travel to Windsor on Nov. 30 in a 6 p.m. tip-off. Healdsburg will co-host the annual REIBT on Dec. 12 through 14 and open the league schedule at Ukiah on Jan. 9.
