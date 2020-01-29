It’s been a tough month for Healdsburg High School soccer teams entering the final week of January, with both varsity boys and girls teams combining for four losses in as many outings last week.
The Greyhounds (0-4, 0-10-1) came agonizingly close to their first season victory on Jan. 21 in a 2-1 loss to Rancho Cotate, following up with a 5-3 setback to Santa Rosa two nights later.
Things won’t get any easier in NBL play this week as Healdsburg hosts Windsor on Jan. 28 (after press time), followed by a Friday, Jan. 31 visit to unbeaten Montgomery. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
Boys fall to Cougars, Panthers
Healdsburg played one of its best matches of the season in the Jan. 31 home clash with Rancho Cotate. The Hounds spotted the Cougars a 1-0 halftime lead, but recorded the equalizer early in the second period when senior Juan Avalos took a pass from freshman Francisco Mendoza and drove it home to knot the contest at 1-1. The tie would prove short-lived, as Rancho scored the eventual game-winner with 10 minutes remaining to escape with a 2-1 victory.
“Both teams played well, creating scoring opportunities,” Hounds coach Herbert Lemus said. “It was one of those games that could have gone either way.”
Healdsburg traveled to Santa Rosa on Jan. 23, giving the Panthers a good battle before giving way in the second half.
The Greyhounds answered a Santa Rosa goal early in the first half when Avalos scored off a pass from junior defender Julian Bermejo. The Panthers led 2-1 at the break.
“At half time I told the team that we needed to move up the lines and bring ourselves closer to the opponent's goal,” Lemus noted. “It paid off because we turned the game around to lead 3-2 by the 15th minute of the second half.”
Healdsburg got goals from Mendoza and senior Alonzo Cano (assist Kike Gonzalez) to take a brief lead, but the euphoria was short-lived. The Panthers would exploit the hard-charging Hounds with three late goals to emerge with a 5-3 win.
Lady Hounds fall to NBL foes
It was a tough week for the Lady Greyhounds, dropping NBL home and away outings to El Molino (6-0) and Santa Rosa.
The ladies played shorthanded in the Jan. 22 home tilt with the Lions, with three starters down due to injury. Trailing 1-0 at the half, El Mo peppered the net for five goals after intermission en route to a 6-0 rout.
“We would have preferred to win the game of course, but considering we had three of our better players out injured I felt we competed for large parts of the game,” HHS coach Mark Hays said, citing good efforts by Fiona Affronti, Claire Conard, Emely Rosillo and Ade Waterman. “It was close at the half but mental mistakes cost us in the second half.”
It was more of the same two nights later at Santa Rosa, with the Panthers erupting for a flurry of goals on their way to an 8-0 romp.
The Lady Hounds (0-3, 1-7) will resume NBL action on Feb. 4 against visiting Rancho Cotate (varsity 6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.