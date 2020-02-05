Healdsburg can wrap up outright championship this week
Dynasty is a word tossed around all too often in sports, but the term may best describe the three-year run for the Healdsburg varsity basketball program.
The Greyhounds are just a win away from securing their third straight league championship this week, having clinched no worse than a tie for the title with another pair of victories over Ukiah and Rancho Cotate.
The wins pushed Healdsburg’s league mark to a perfect 8-0 and 20-3 on the season.
At the start of play this week the Greyhounds were a full two games up on second place Maria Carrillo (6-2) in the North Bay League Redwood Division standings and three ahead of Rancho Cotate (5-3) with two games left to play. The top four finishing teams will compete in the NBL tournament next week.
The Hounds will wrap up the regular season schedule with games at El Molino (Feb. 5) and home against Elsie Allen on Friday, Feb. 7 (Senior Night). Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Hounds in a rout
Healdsburg made easy work of its Jan. 29 tilt with visiting Ukiah, torching the Wildcats with a 36-point first-half explosion from junior Dylan Hayman en route to a 45-14 lead at the half. The Hounds emptied their bench with no let-up after the break on their way to a 64-29 romp. Hayman led all scorers with a season-high 42 points.
The Greyhounds got off to a sluggish start two nights later at Rancho Cotate, digging out of an early 12-5 hole to forge a 21-all tie at the half. It was all Healdsburg after intermission to win going away, 45-42.
“It was a challenging game,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “Hayman really came to play in the second half, and we were able to pull away.”
Hayman finished the game with 30 points, while guard Xzavier Vasquez chipped in 11 points for the Hounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.