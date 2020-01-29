The Greyhounds maintained a vice grip on first place in the North Bay League basketball standings, with their latest Redwood Division wins coming over Elsie Allen and Maria Carrillo to open up a two-game lead in the standings.
At press time the Hounds (18-3 overall) were on top at 6-0 at the halfway point of the NBL schedule, with Maria Carrillo and Rancho Cotate tied for second at 4-2.
Healdsburg will resume league action on Jan. 29 against Ukiah, and host Rancho Cotate on Friday, Jan. 31. The Hounds will host El Molino next Wednesday, Feb. 5. All varsity games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
There was little doubt about the eventual outcome when the Greyhounds played host to Elsie Allen on Jan. 22, holding the Lobos to one point in the decisive second quarter to grab a 30-12 halftime lead. The visitors were held to just 12 points after intermission en route to a 61-26 rout. Sophomore center Graham McDonald led the attack with 17 points.
It was the Dylan Hayman show in Friday’s visit to Maria Carrillo, as the junior standout poured in a career-high 34 points (13 in the fourth quarter) and 13 rebounds in leading the Hounds to a 58-42 win.
The victory came at a price for Healdsburg, losing McDonald to a severely sprained ankle.
“We’re waiting to hear just how bad it is,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram reported. “We’re preparing to play the second half of league without him, and I’m concerned that even though we have momentum and are in a good position, we will be challenged to win the league without Graham.”
