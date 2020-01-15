Hayman records 1,000th career points in win over Maria Carrillo
The cream is rising to the top in the opening stretch of North Bay League basketball, as the Greyhounds opened defense of their Redwood Division title with a pair of wins.
Healdsburg scored home and away victories over Maria Carrillo (53-50) and Ukiah (62-33) before dropping a 57-51 overtime heartbreaker at Cardinal Newman in a non-league contest on Saturday.
At press time the Hounds (2-0, 14-3) were preparing to host Rancho Cotate on Jan. 14, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 16 home tilt with El Molino. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The Greyhounds took the best that Maria Carrillo had to offer in the NBL home opener on Jan. 7, engaging the Pumas in a wild, seesaw battle before emerging with a hard-fought win. The Hounds led 21-19 at the half but were swamped 20-12 in the third quarter to trail by six. Healdsburg returned the favor in the final period, finishing the game on a 20-11 run to escape with a 53-50 victory. Dylan Hayman surpassed the 1,000th point in his stellar varsity career in leading the team with 19 points. Other top scorers included Graham McDonald (13 points), Dewey Widick (13 points) and Xzavier Vasquez (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists).
It was all Healdsburg in the Jan. 9 trip to Ukiah, racing to a 32-21 advantage at the half before powering to a 62-33 win. Hayman had 25 points and 13 rebounds, while MacDonald chipped in 17 points and 10 boards.
On Saturday, the Hounds ventured into hostile territory in a battle for bragging rights at Cardinal Newman, a non-league test that seemed well in hand before the Cardinals rallied late to force overtime. Healdsburg came out with focus, holding Newman to five points in the first quarter to take a 21-18 halftime lead. Healdsburg took a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals rallied to tie the game on an inbound pass at the buzzer to push it to overtime tied at 44-all.
The Hounds ran out of gas in the extra frame, as Newman went on to a 57-51 victory. Hayman led all scorers with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
“It was a really tough loss that is hard to swallow and hard to not think back on,” Mokaram noted. “I’m hopeful we can regroup at practice and get prepared for another tough week of league.”
The loss was just the third in 17 games for Healdsburg, while Newman improved to 14-2.
