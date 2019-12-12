The Greyhounds kicked off their winter soccer campaign with a pair of recent matches, dropping hard-fought decisions to Cardinal Newman (4-2), Roseland University Prep (5-3) and Maria Carrillo (1-0).
Healdsburg (0-3) will be back on the preseason pitch on Dec. 10 (after press time) against visiting Petaluma and will host El Molino on Friday, Dec. 13 in a 6 p.m. start. The Greyhounds will wrap up a busy week at home on Saturday, Dec. 14 against Analy (6 p.m.).
The Nov. 26 season opener at Cardinal Newman was a good litmus test for a young Healdsburg team, spotting the Cardinals a 2-0 lead before Alonzo Cano took a pass from Julian Bermejo and drove it into the net. Just before the half, Miguel Gonzalez made good on a free kick to the upper corner of the net as the Hounds trailed 3-2 at the break.
The score remained unchanged until 25 minutes were gone in the second half, as the Cardinals scored an insurance goal to escape with a 4-2 win.
“The game showed that our young players need to get comfortable and play more aggressively,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said. “On the positive side of things, we were able to break them down a couple of times and proved that we can score against a very well organized team.”
Healdsburg met RUP on Dec. 3, fighting an uphill battle most of the way in falling, 5-3. Goal scorers for the Hounds included Juan Avalos (assist Angel Manrique), Francisco Mendoza and Miguel Gonzalez.
The Greyhounds wrapped up a busy week on Dec. 6 versus Maria Carrillo, playing a great defensive game before yielding one goal in a 1-0 loss.
Lady Hounds battle foes
The good news out of the HHS girls soccer camp is the addition of a JV team for the first time in five years.
Both JV and varsity teams scored their first season wins in a Dec. 4 clash with Elsie Allen, both by identical 2-1 scores. Finding the net for the varsity squad were freshman Viola Santana and senior Eva Hernandez.
The euphoria lasted just two days, when Healdsburg came out on the short end of a 9-0 loss to Sonoma Academy.
Overall, the mood on the sideline has been a positive one for an improved Hounds’ varsity squad, as it looks forward to a competitive season.
“We’re excited and even though we have a lot of girls who have never played before we do have a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” HHS coach Mark Hays said. “So we hope to be able to help them improve over the next few years.”
Healdsburg (1-2) will host Justin Siena on Dec. 11 in a 6 p.m. varsity start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.