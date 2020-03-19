Team likely to play abbreviated season
Excitement turned to uncertainty this week following the Greyhound’s final pre-league game against St. Helena on March 10, with the high school baseball season hanging in limbo in what may be an abbreviated season.
The Hounds (3-2) fell to the visiting Saints, 6-0, but the result seemed insignificant as the team faces a protracted layoff due to school closures.
“This whole situation is unfortunate,” HHS coach Mark Domenichelli said. “I feel bad for the seniors in all the schools. We as a community, team, school and country have to stay together and hopefully learn from this so it never happens again. Right now it's hard to concentrate on sports.”
Hounds blanked by Saints
The Healdsburg bats were silenced in the March 10 tilt with St. Helena, managing just two hits in a quiet afternoon at the plate.
The Hounds went with a pitching staff by committee, as hurlers Tyler Gruner (2 IP), Henry Gomez (2 IP), Cole Conley (1 IP), Connor Browning (1 IP) and Brett Delfino (1 IP) all logging mound duty.
“With the season being so early I haven't wanted to extend any of the pitchers,” Domenichelli noted. “St. Helena is one of the premiere teams this year, so I was proud of the way the boys handled the situation.”
The Saints took command early, pushing across two runs in the first inning, tacking on solo runs in the second and third and icing it in a two-run fifth en route to a 6-0 win.
Hunter Irons (1 for 3) and Matthew Rowland (1 for 3) accounted for the two hits for the Greyhounds.
