The Greyhounds continued to take their lumps in week three of the varsity football season on Friday, Sept. 5 coming out on the short end of a 41-0 drubbing at Cloverdale.
The Eagles took full advantage of early Healdsburg miscues to build a sizable lead, and used a strong second half to keep the Hounds off the board.
“Friday’s game was full of adversity and we didn't respond well,” HHS assistant coach Dave Stine said. “The offense showed flashes of improvement as we drove inside Cloverdale's 10 yard line on a couple of series but were unable to score.”
Things won’t get much easier for Healdsburg (0-3) this week, as they play host to the unbeaten Livermore Cowboys on Friday, Sept. 13 in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Recreation Park.
The Cowboys (3-0) are coming off a hard-fought 20-14 win at Windsor on Sept. 6 and feature a well-balanced offense to go along with a solid defense.
“Livermore is a very good team,” Stine noted. “We will need to have a good week of practice and be well prepared.”
Turnovers seal fate
Things went south for the Greyhounds in a hurry in Friday’s clash at Cloverdale, as the Eagles cashed in following a Healdsburg fumbled punt for an early 7-0 lead. A Cloverdale interception led to another score to make it 13-0 Eagles. Fate struck again just before the half when an apparent fumble recovery for Healdsburg was ruled an incomplete pass, and Cloverdale scored a few plays later for a 20-0 halftime lead. The Eagles would ice the contest with three more touchdowns after intermission en route to a 41-0 victory.
“That play (just before the half) seemed to break our will,” Stine recalled. “The defense could not rise to the task in the second half, having difficulty stopping the Cloverdale running game.”
The game did have some positives from a Healdsburg standpoint, with the Hounds moving the ball well in the final two quarters.
“Our offense came alive in the second half, with Cody Dugan picking up a number of yards running the ball,” Stine noted. “Unfortunately we couldn't get the ball in the end zone and turnovers and untimely penalties led to more scores.”
(0) comments
