It was a mixed bag of emotions for the Greyhounds in the high school football season opener on Saturday in San Anselmo, as the host Drake Pirates used a big second half to pull away for a 46-6 victory.
Despite the final scoreboard, the setback was far overshadowed by the triumphant return of Healdsburg varsity football following an abbreviated 2018 campaign that saw the team disband after just two games due to insufficient numbers.
“We faced a senior laden (17 seniors) Drake team that had more size, strength, speed and experience than us,” HHS assistant coach Dave Stine said. “We’re a young team with only four seniors, six sophomores and 13 juniors. Our entire starting receiver corps and three of our four players in the defensive backfield are sophomores. Given that, the boys competed and fought hard the entire game.”
The Hounds will make their long-awaited return to Recreation Park this Friday, Aug. 30 when they host Justin Siena in the home opener. The Braves are coming off a 35-9 win over Piedmont in their season opener and should pose a stiff challenge for Healdsburg. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Hounds hooked
The game started well enough for the Greyhounds on Saturday, as Healdsburg quarterback Cole Conley answered an early Pirates’ touchdown with a drive culminating in a short scoring burst by senior running back Brian Garcia. The PAT kick attempt failed and Healdsburg trailed 7-6.
It proved to be the offensive highlight of the game for the Hounds, who yielded three more first half touchdowns, the final two coming in a 30 second span to trail 27-6 at the half.
The Pirates blew it wide open in the third quarter, piling on another 19 points to force a running clock en route to a 46-6 victory.
“The game was close until halftime, when we seemed to begin to tire and succumb to the heat,” Stine noted, referring to the 90 degree game-time temperature. “The good news is all of these things can be fixed. We’ll work hard this week on improving our blocking, tackling and conditioning.”
Conley finished his varsity debut with four completions on 25 pass attempts for 72 yards. Other offensive leaders included running back Cody Dugan (3-15 yards rushing), Garcia (6-13, TD rushing, 1-48 yards receiving), Jacob Preciado (1-2 yards rushing), Chris Dow (2-2 yards rushing), Jamie Gutierrez (1-9 yards receiving) and Sebastian Rodriguez (1-5 yards receiving).
“Defensively, Cody Dugan and Chris Dow had a couple of nice defensive plays for losses at outside linebacker and defensive end,” Stine said. “We feel good about these kids, most of them have worked hard all summer and will improve greatly by the time league begins.”
