The Greyhounds celebrated Senior Night in winning style in their final home volleyball match of the season on Oct. 17, knocking off league unbeaten El Molino in a five-set thriller; 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-5.
The victory was easily the high point of the year for Healdsburg, saving its best for just the right time.
“We played the best I’ve seen us play and fought every step of the way,” Hounds coach Kim Goff said. “El Molino has a great squad but I knew if we could come together and play our game then we had a chance.”
Healdsburg rode the power of hitters Kim Rogers (12 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs), Aleah Molina (14 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs) and Theresa Helfrick (14 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs) to set the tone early and got a great effort from libero Nenna Carr (3 aces, 21 digs) to pull out the win.
“I’ve been telling these girls all season that we have the talent, we just need to put our mental game in check and leave everything on the court,” Goff noted. “Tonight they did just that.”
The Greyhounds began the stretch with an Oct. 15 visit to Rancho Cotate, giving the Cougars all they wanted in a tough, three-set loss; 23-25, 24-26, 23-25.
”Although they took us in three games straight I’m happy to say that the girls played great,” Goff said. “They were strong and never gave up. This was the first away game where we actually played like a team and worked hard.”
Statistical leaders included Molina (11 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Rodgers (10 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks), Helfrick (8 kills, 6 digs, 8 aces) and Keeley Parker (12 digs).
Season of giving
One of the highlights of the week for the Hounds actually occurred off the court when the 7/27 Fund presented the team with a charitable donation of $3,580. The charitable fund was started in the name of the late Neil Cronin and Claire Daniels, who each dedicated their lives to help and promote youth sports.
“Neil volunteered and coached to support our youth in the community and Claire was driven to empower young women to reach their goals and see their full potential,” Goff said. “The money is going to be put to good use towards equipment, team uniforms and transportation to away matches.”
Scheduling notes
At press time Healdsburg (3-4, 5-13) was preparing to wrap up the NBL campaign at Ukiah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.