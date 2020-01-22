Wins have been an elusive commodity for the Healdsburg High School boys soccer team through the first half of the 2019-20 varsity season, and things are not getting any easier competing in the rough and tumble North Bay League Oak Division.
The Greyhounds (0-2, 0-8-1) are coming off a pair of NBL outings, dropping road and home matches to Montgomery (9-1) and Elsie Allen (6-3).
Healdsburg will be looking to right the ship when it continues league play at Santa Rosa on Saturday, Jan. 23 (varsity 12 p.m.), followed by a Tuesday, Jan. 28 home tilt with Windsor (6 p.m.).
The Hounds had the unenviable task of a Jan. 14 visit to perennial power Montgomery, spotting the Vikings a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Things went downhill from there as Montgomery powered to an eventual, 9-1 rout. Freshman Angel Manrique scored the lone goal for the Hounds.
“We had three players that were not available to us for this match, but even with a full squad we would have had problems with a far superior team,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said. “With a team like that, you can not get behind and try to comeback against them.
Healdsburg was locked in a seesaw battle with visiting Elsie Allen on Jan. 16, jumping out to an early lead on a penalty kick from senior Miguel Gonzalez. The Hounds answered a Lobos’ goal midway through the first period when senior Juan Avalos joined forces with sophomore teammate Sebastian Rodriguez to make it 2-1. Knotted at 2-2, the Greyhounds took another brief lead when junior Julian Bermejo scored off a header from sophomore Jesus Perez for a 3-2 lead. Elsie Allen led 4-3 at the half.
The Lobos put the clamps on the Healdsburg offense in the second half, cruising to an eventual 6-3 win.
“We can only blame ourselves for this loss,” Lemus noted. “On the other hand, we had three different players score for the team as well two different assisting. It was a joint team effort but we also gave up the game collectively as a team.”
