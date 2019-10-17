The Healdsburg High School cross country team opened the North Bay League Oak Division schedule with a three-way meet against Ukiah and host Piner at Foothill Park in Windsor, their first big test in what promises to be a challenging league campaign.
Jack Vanden Heuvel continued his emergence as one of the top runners in the Redwood Empire with a first place finish in the varsity boys race, while Stephanie Hensley led a small girls contingent with a ninth place finish.
Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners.
Piner’s 3.1-mile Foothill Park course in Windsor (Oct. 9)
Healdsburg results only
Varsity boys – Piner 20, Ukiah 54, Healdsburg 59
1. Jack Vanden Heuvel, 18:22
10. Jameson Dankowski, 20:36
12. Alex Cyphers, 21:04
19. Luca Pastene, 22:29
24. Conroy Smith, 22:46
25. Harrison Threifall, 22:49
27. Matthew Nielsen, 22:53
28. Owen Efram, 23:46
29. Henry Waterman, 24:18
30. Erick Gutierrez, 24:27
Varsity girls – Piner 15, Ukiah 44, Healdsburg Incomplete
9. Stephanie Hensley, 28:36
10. Adeline Waterman, 28:40
15. Nadya Rued, 30:35
