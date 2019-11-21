Happy days may be here again for the Lady Greyhounds, as they kick off the 2019-20 varsity hoops campaign with the excitement and anticipation of a serious title contender.
Head coach Steve Zichichi returns to lead a squad that is equal parts talent and experience, hopeful that improved depth at nearly every position will propel the team to great heights.
The ladies are coming off a strong, 15-11 season that included a 5-5 league record and a trip to the North Coast Section playoffs last March, but figure to soar past that win total this year.
Healdsburg (2-0) hasn’t wasted any time in setting the tone, opening up this week with preseason wins over San Rafael (46-26) and Lower Lake (62-39).
“We’re primed and ready for the season and should be able to challenge for our best record in recent years,” Zichichi reported. “We have great chemistry on this team and that was lacking last year. The girls are working very hard and are extremely intelligent. I’m very excited to coach this group.”
Returning for her fourth varsity campaign is leading scorer and reigning league MVP Hannah Webb, the best guard in the NBL Redwood Division.
She’ll be joined by a group of returnees that features senior all-leaguers; forwards Kim Rodgers and Aleah Molina and guard Sophia Pickering.
Other players on this year’s varsity roster are seniors Alondra Ruiz and Estephany Calvo, sophomores Katy Conrad and Gracee Barker, and talented freshmen Itzell Ortiz, Maddie Wagner and Theresa Helfrick.
“This may be better than our 2017 team,” Zichichi noted. “We actually have a chance to win 20 games if we get out of the gate well.”
While defending champion Rancho Cotate assumes the role league favorite in the NBL Redwood Division, the Hounds will join Piner and El Molino as title contenders.
“Our goals this year are to attempt to challenge Rancho for the league championship,” Zichichi said. “We have the type of team that could earn a home playoff game.”
Healdsburg will host Willits this Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and visit Novato in a 7 p.m. tip-off on Nov. 22. The Lady Hounds return home next Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. The ladies will co-host the annual REIBT on Dec. 12 through 14.
