Healdsburg looking to develop young talent
The Healdsburg High School wrestling team will share a common goal with most high school teams in the Redwood Empire this season: retain as many athletes as possible.
While girls wrestling is among the fastest growing of all high school sports, the numbers of male wrestlers have dwindled dramatically over the past several years. The result has made it nearly impossible for coaches to fill out all weight classes in dual meets, causing many matches to be forfeited.
Under 34-year veteran coach Scott Weidemier, the Greyhounds will have it better than many in the upcoming winter campaign, beginning the season with about 25 kids on the roster.
“For the first time in a while we don’t have any superstars on the team, but we do have a lot of kids with talent that are working hard to improve,” Weidemier reported. “This is a great group of kids that are fun to coach and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do this year.”
The Hounds will be led by a group of veterans that features junior NCS qualifier Aiden Bernard, a North Coast Section qualifier a year ago. The hard working junior may be among the top wrestlers in the NBL in the 138-145 pound range.
Other leading returnees are 130-pound junior Logan Vallery, a returning league champion and NCS qualifier, 160-pound senior Dillon Dunkel, among the leaders in the room and an NCS hopeful, and 145-pound senior Kevin Trebilcock, a former league champion and NCS qualifier.
Other key athletes for Healdsburg are 152-pound sophomore Jesus Anguiano, 120-pound junior Elias Flores, 138-pound Caleb Johnson, 145-pound junior Henry Gomez, 145-pound Saul Miguel and 132-pound junior Dalton Ortiz.
The team will feature an infusion of first-year high school wrestlers that includes senior Cody Dugan, senior Massimo Tuscany, junior Jesse Graves, and freshmen Cameron Pippi, Talan Chapdelaine, Harrison Threlfall, Alex Cyphers, Anthony Francis, Eliot Gomez and Enzo Tosti.
The Hounds will have three females on the team competing against other girls squads in league matches, including; senior Alyssa Fletcher, junior Emma Falberg and freshman Joy Emery.
The Greyhounds will be competing in their second season in the tough North Bay League Oak Division, with the top teams expected to be defending champion Ukiah and Windsor.
