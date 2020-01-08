The varsity basketball Greyhounds will start the North Bay League Redwood Division season this week with a huge target on their backs, as they take aim at a repeat title.
The Hounds are fresh off a stellar preseason that concluded with a 74-38 drubbing over visiting Analy on Jan. 3, their 12th win in 14 season outings.
Healdsburg will open the NBL campaign at home on Jan. 7 (after press time) against Maria Carrillo, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 9 visit to Ukiah. Game times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m. The Hounds will travel to Cardinal Newman in a non-league clash on Saturday, Jan. 11 (7:30 p.m.).
“Our league is wide open and filled with talented teams that are very well coached,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “I’m nervous, excited, and eager to get started. I’m very happy with the way we’ve played in the pre-season, but also concerned about a few areas, which we’ve been working on in practices.”
The Hounds put an exclamation point on a dominant pre-league season, easily dispatching the visiting Flying Tigers by 26 points on Friday.
Junior swingman Dylan Hayman did everything but sweep the floor, pouring in a game-high 32 points while pulling down 16 rebounds in a terrific performance. Joining him in the scoring column were Gavin Vogensen (11 points) and Graham MacDonald (7 points, 10 rebounds). Senior guard Xzavier Vasquez chipped in outstanding defensive play for the Hounds.
