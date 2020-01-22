The Greyhounds have a stranglehold on first place in the North Bay League basketball standings this week, claiming two more victims in their quest for a third straight league title.
As of press time the Hounds were all alone atop the NBL Redwood Division standings at 4-0, with lopsided wins over Rancho Cotate (68-44) and El Molino (81-43) pushing their overall record to 16-3.
Healdsburg will try to keep the train rolling this week with league games against Elsie Allen (Jan. 22), followed by a critical match-up at second place Maria Carrillo on Friday, Jan. 24. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Greyhounds made short work of their latest opponents, beginning with a Jan. 14 tilt with visiting Rancho Cotate. The Cougars were no match for the inside strength and scoring balance of the Hounds, as Healdsburg pulled away in the second half to post a 68-44 victory.
El Molino came calling two nights later, but the Hounds put to bed any thoughts of an upset with a 36-19 first-half run. Healdsburg outscored the Lions, 45-24 after intermission en route to an 81-43 rout.
Dylan Hayman paced the Healdsburg offense with 28 points. Other big contributors included Dewey Widick (22 points, 4 threes) and Graham McDonald (13 points).
