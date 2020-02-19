Team advances seven athletes to NCS meet this weekend
Healdsburg athletes flexed their muscles at the annual North Bay League Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 14, the first stop on the road to the California Interscholastic State Championships.
The NBL boys meet, hosted by Analy High School in Sebastopol, pitted wrestlers from both the Oak and Redwood Divisions. The goal for most competitors was a top five finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the North Coast Section Championships on Feb. 21 and 22 at James Logan High School in Union City. A top three medal at NCS would mean a trip to the state tournament at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 28 and 29.
The Greyhounds qualified seven wrestlers to the NCS meet, placing sixth as a team out of 12 competing schools.
“All in all we had a pretty good day at the NBLs,” HHS veteran coach Scott Weidemier said. “Going into the tournament our team goal was to qualify all 10 varsity athletes to NCS next weekend and place in the top three as a team. Considering that we had two freshmen and one first-year wrestler competing those were pretty lofty goals but felt they were well within reach, and we came very close to accomplishing both.”
Leading the way for Healdsburg were 154-pound senior Kevin Trebilcock, 162-pound senior Dillon Dunkel and 172-pound sophomore Jesus Anguiano, each navigating their way into the finals before settling for a second place medal.
Trebilcock dropped a heartbreaking, 7-6 decision to No. 1 seeded Erik Dimond of El Molino, while Dunkel lost to top-seeded Trent Silva of Windsor. Anguiano, arguably the Hounds’ most improved wrestlers, made his way into the finals before losing to No. 3 ranked Adrian Alvarez of Ukiah.
Also earning top five medals were 115-poundfreshman Cameron Pippi (fourth place), 134-pound junior Dalton Ortiz (third place), 140-pound junior Aiden Bernard (fourth place) and 222-pound junior Jesse Graves (fifth place).
Just missing in their bid for fifth place was 128-pound freshman Anthony Francis (sixth place).
Also competing for the Hounds was junior Henry Gomez at 147 pound, 128-pound junior JV wrestler Elias Flores (third place) and 154-pound freshman JV wrestlers Harrison Threlfall (fourth place).
