It was a strong finish to a competitive winter wrestling campaign for the Healdsburg High School Greyhounds, with eight athletes combining for 16 wins on Feb. 21 and 22 at the North Coast Section Championships.
The meet, hosted by James Logan High School in Union City, was the final qualifier for the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield next weekend.
The objective for most NCS combatants was a top three finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the prestigious state meet.
Healdsburg was represented by eight wrestlers at NCS, a relatively high number for a small team.
“Overall, it was a very good showing for our kids, I’m really happy with the way our guys performed,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier said following the NCS meet.
“I think if these guys put in some hard work during the summer we can be a really good team next year.”
Leading the charge for the Hounds at NCS was 154-pound senior Kevin Trebilcock, who won three matches on Friday to advance to the second day of competition. Trebilcock made it to the round of 12 before being eliminated on Saturday with a 4-2 record.
Also advancing to the second day was 172-pound sophomore Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano, who went 4-2 at NCS, finishing one win away from a medal.
222-pound junior and first-year wrestler Jesse Graves was perhaps the surprise of the tournament for Healdsburg, advancing to the round of 16 on the second day before finishing the tourney with a 3-2 record.
Other NCS athletes included 162-pound senior Dillon Dunkel (2-2), 140-pound junior Aidan Bernard (2-2), 134-pound junior Dalton Ortiz (2-2), 128-pound freshman Anthony Francis (0-2) and 115-pound freshman Cameron Pippi (0-2).
