Healdsburg seeded sixth in NCS tournament
Lengendary football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “If you chase perfection you can catch excellence.”
The varsity basketball Greyhounds achieved both at the North Bay League Redwood Division Championship Tournament, turning back No. 4 seeded Ukiah and No. 2 Maria Carrillo to complete an unbeaten league season.
Healdsburg (24-3) will no focus on the next task at hand, representing the NO. 6 seed in the 15-team North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs, which start this week.
Healdsburg will play host to No. 11 Ygnacio Valley in the NCS playoff opener on Wednesday, Feb. 19 (7 p.m.), with the survivor moving on to face the winner of the No. 3 St. Mary’s versus No. 14 Roseland University Prep on Saturday, Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
“I was hoping for a higher seed but I understand that in the playoffs we are going to be challenged regardless of our seeding and we’ll have to be ready to play no matter what,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “With that said, on Wednesday, we’re expecting a dog fight so I’m equally nervous and excited.”
The Greyhounds were definitely excited when they took the court in the NBL tourney opener against Ukiah on Feb. 12, racing to a 42-20 halftime cushion. The Wildcats had no answer for Healdsburg’s firepower after intermission, as the Hounds powered to a 72-47 rout.
Junior Dylan Hayman continued his assault on the opposition, pouring in a team-high 20 points and adding 11 rebounds. Graham McDonald returned from injury to score 14 points while pulling down eight boards.
The stage was set for a Healdsburg sweep on Saturday in the tourney title game at Rancho Cotate, as Healdsburg looked to follow the Lady Greyhound’s win as they took the court against Maria Carrillo.
The Pumas gave Healdsburg all it could handle in the first half, with the Greyhounds leading 16-14 after one and 30-26 at the break. The Healdsburg defense took over after intermission, holding Carrillo to just seven points in the third quarter and six in the fourth in pulling away for a 54-39 victory.
“We played great defense in the second half,” Mokaram noted. “I was very proud of the guys for showing toughness and resiliency throughout the league season and always coming to play, even with a big target on our backs as the defending league champs.”
Hayman led the attack with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Other top scorers were McDonald (10 points) and Gavin Vogensen (8 points).
