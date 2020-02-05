Victories remained an elusive commodity for the Healdsburg High School boys soccer team this week, with their most recent losses coming in North Bay League matches against Windsor and Montgomery.
The setbacks pushed Healdsburg’s league mark to 0-6 and 0-12-1 on the season.
The Greyhounds will be in pursuit of victory when they resume play at Rancho Cotate on Feb. 3 (after press time), followed by a Feb. 5 visit to Elsie Allen. Healdsburg will be back in the friendly confines on Wednesday, Feb. 12 against Santa Rosa. All varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
The Hounds played host to Windsor on Jan. 28, playing the Jaguars tough to trail, 1-0 at the break. The floodgates opened in the second half, as the Jags tallied three more goals en route to a 4-0 win.
“The first half was evenly matched,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said. “Windsor pressed hard late in the game and scored in the 30th and 37th minutes for the final score.”
Healdsburg ran into a buzz saw against visiting Montgomery two nights later, with the unbeaten Vikings scoring early and often on their way to an 8-0 rout.
“Montgomery is on a level of their own,” Lemus noted. “They are a well rounded team in all areas of the field and we didn't have an answer to their game.”
