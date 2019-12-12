The Greyhounds didn’t have to look far to find tough preseason tournament competition, traveling south to Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa for the annual Russ Peterich Tip off Classic on Dec. 5-7.
“We opted to leave the Sutter Home Invitational in St. Helena, which was a tough decision, in the hopes of seeing some better competition and tough challenges at Montgomery,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “We were not disappointed, playing three really tough games.”
Healdsburg (4-1) opened the tourney with a Dec. 5 clash with Tamalpais, a team the Hounds had defeated, 45-44, in the season opener two weeks earlier. This game was more of the same, but the Red Tailed Hawks busted open a tight game with 35 points in the second half to post a 58-51 victory. Dylan Hayman led the way for Healdsburg with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Greyhounds squared off with North High School of Bakersfield in the consolation bracket on Friday, riding the hot hand of Hayman (24 points, 12 rebounds) in powering to a 59-49 win.
The victory set up a Dec. 7 meeting with Pleasant Grove. Sophomore center Graham McDonald turned in an outstanding performance, pouring in 14 points to key a 40-28 win.
“Graham played great defense on their big guy and kept him off the glass,” Mokaram noted. “Xzavier Vasquez received an all tourney award and was recognized for his outstanding defensive play all tournament.”
