Hounds host Piner Friday in Homecoming Game
The Greyhounds closed out a winless pre-league schedule on Friday against a strong St. Vincent squad, falling to the visiting Mustangs, 46-14.
Healdsburg (0-6) will kick off the North Bay League campaign this Friday, Oct. 4 when they host the Piner Prospectors in the annual Homecoming Game. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The Prospectors have emerged as the clear favorite in the NBL Redwood Division following a dominant, 6-0 preseason that saw them post five shutouts while outscoring opponents, 338-14.
Despite the apparent mismatch on paper, the Greyhounds aren’t conceding anything as they prepare for Friday’s clash.
“Piner has an excellent passing attack and it will be a challenge to slow them down,” Hounds coach Dave Stine said. “I told the kids that we’re going to work hard and have fun this week. We have nothing to lose and that they have everything to lose.”
Mustangs’ run game reigns supreme
Healdsburg’s mission entering Friday’s tilt with St. Vincent was to try to contain the Mustangs’ vaunted run game led by freshman phenom Kai Hall, who’s averaged three touchdowns and 176 rushing yards per game. Although Hall would wind up with 130 yards on the night, the Hounds were able to keep him out of the end zone.
The visitors took control of the game early, taking advantage of an early Hounds’ turnover and a big offensive line to grab a 22-0 lead at the end of one. The Greyhounds got on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Cole Conley found sophomore receiver Jacob Preciado with a scoring strike as St. Vincent took a 36-6 halftime lead.
The Mustangs used an effective ground game and a running clock to open up a 46-6 lead at the end of three. Conley hooked up with sophomore receiver Jose Nunez on another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but St. Vincent would power to a 46-14 win.
“We're proud of the kids, they played hard the entire game and didn't let up,” Stine noted. “We’ve steadily improved week to week with our fundamentals and are making fewer mistakes.”
Team notes
Healdsburg senior tackle Beto Avalos sustained a knee injury in Friday’s game and is expected to be sidelined until Oct. 14. This Thursday, Oct. 3, the Greyhounds will be canvassing the neighborhoods in their coupon card fundraiser blitz. The coupon books offer discounts to local businesses.
