Team will resume off-season workouts this month
The ever-changing landscape for high school sports has thrown a monkey wrench into normal summer routines and preparation for what would have been the fall volleyball season.
The announcement by the California Interscholastic Federation on July 20 effectively postponed the start of high school sports schedules until mid-December. After months of uncertainty, it was not a shock, particularly by those awaiting the decision.
“I can’t say I’m surprised,” Healdsburg High School volleyball coach Kim Goff said. “I was pretty certain there wouldn't be a fall season, but my team was very happy to learn that the season was moved and not cancelled. Honestly they just want to play, so if they have to wait then they will wait.”
Following strict county health guidelines, the Greyhounds have not wavered in their commitment to off-season training, continuing summer workouts outdoors rather than in the gym.
“Once we had clearance to hold some outdoor conditioning (following all guidelines of course) we went at it full force,” Goff noted. “I was very pleased by the number of players that showed up. Their eagerness just proved to me these kids need something, so if I have to condition until we can get in a gym then so be it.”
Under the revised 2020 schedule for fall sports, teams will be allowed to begin official practices on Dec. 15, with games starting up in early January.
The revamped schedule will no doubt be a big adjustment for most players and coaches, but still beats the worst-case scenario that many feared.
“I couldn't imagine being a student athlete and not being active and playing the sport I love,” Goff said.
The Greyhounds are coming off a two-week break but are expected to resume conditioning training as school starts up this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.