The Healdsburg High School wrestling team got its first taste of league competition in the North Bay League Oak Division opener against Maria Carrillo, falling to the visiting Pumas, 56-18.
The Jan. 8 dual meet was a bit disappointing for the Greyhounds from a team standpoint, missing numerous starters due to the holiday break.
“As one would hope going into the first real contact with significant meaning so far of the season, we were not even close to being at full strength and were missing several varsity athletes,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier reported. “The long winter break always takes a huge toll and this year was no different, with more than half the team missing all or most of the two-plus weeks of the break.”
The make-shift line-up, along with the overall strength and depth of Carrillo, allowed the Pumas to control most weight classes.
“Maria Carrillo is one of the top teams in the NBL-Oak Division and it was tough duty to start the league season with them, although they weren’t totally at full strength either,” Weidemier noted. “The final score looked bad but it really didn’t convey how close many of the matches were.”
Capturing individual wins for the Hounds were 145-pound Cody Dugan (won by fall), 160-pound Dillon Dunkel (won by fall) and 170-pound Jesus Angiano (won by forfeit).
Although it didn’t result in a win, one of the best matches of the night for Healdsburg came in the 120-pound pound match, where Logan Vallery battled highly ranked Jose Sanchez before losing by a major, 14-3 decision.
“Sometimes a kid wrestles an extremely good match and just gets beat but the effort and intensity should be applauded,” Weidemier said. “Logan Vallery had one of those matches.”
The Greyhounds will travel to take on Windsor in a dual meet on Jan. 15 (6 p.m.) before competing in the annual King of the Mat meet hosted by the Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 18 (9 a.m.). JV wrestlers will also take the mat in the Prince of the Mat tourney on Friday, Jan. 17.
(0) comments
