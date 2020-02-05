Peak performance will be the goal for high school wrestlers as they near the end of the North Bay League Oak Division schedule this week, while many athletes continue to battle injury and illness.
That was the case for the Greyhounds in recent league and tournament action, beginning with a Jan. 29 dual meet at defending champion Ukiah.
“We were competing with only half the regular crew since we’ve been hit super hard with illness and injuries the past week,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier reported. “I also sat a few kids due to missing practices and that resulted in only one JV match and six varsity matches. A 42-point deficit is not really the way that you’d like to go into a match with the top team in the league and the defending NBL champions.”
Although the team fielded a skeleton crew, the Hounds did get victories from 120-pound Anthony Francis (by 12-6 decision), 126-pound veteran Logan Vallery (by forfeit), 152-pound Kevin Trebilcock (by fall), 160-pound Dillon Dunkel (by fall) and 220-pound Jesse Graves (by fall). The Wildcats posted a 52-27 team win.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Greyhounds took a small contingent to the Redwood Empire Classic in Ukiah, bringing home a pair of varsity medals.
Leading the way for Healdsburg was senior Dunkel, who began the day as the No. 6 seed and navigated his way into the finals before losing a tough, 6-4 decision to Dominic Bertolini of Willits to earn a second place medal.
Also claiming hardware at the Redwood Empire Classic was 140-pound junior Henry Gomez, who went 4-1 to earn a seventh place medal.
Other results for varsity wrestlers included 134-pound Dalton Ortiz (2-2), 147-pound Kevin Trebilcock (1-2) and 122-pound Anthony Francis (0-2).
Competing in the JV brackets were freshman 115-pound Talan Chapdelaine (2-2 fourth place), 122-pound junior Elias Flores (2-2, fourth place) and 154-pound Harrison Threlfall (0-2). Freshman Enzo Tosti lost his first match before pulling out due to an injury.
Scheduling notes
Healdsburg will close out the NBL dual meet schedule after press time on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Cardinal Newman (6 p.m.) and will await a possible berth in the NCS Dual Championships on Feb. 8 at Rancho Cotate High School. The NBL Championship Tournament will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at Analy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.