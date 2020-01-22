Things are heating up on the high school wrestling mat this month, as the Greyhounds continue to hone their skills in both league and tournament action.
Healdsburg opened a busy stretch in a Jan. 15 dual meet at Windsor, turning in a solid collective effort before the Jaguars emerged with a 46-21 victory.
Claiming individual wins for the Hounds were 132-pound Dalton Ortiz (by fall), 145-pound Kevin Trebilcock (by 6-3 decision), 152-pound Eliot Gomez (by forfeit), 160-pound Dillon Dunkel (by 10-3 decision) and 220-pound Jesse Graves (by 8-2 decision).
“It was a much improved effort from the previous week against Maria Carrillo,” Hounds coach Scott Weidemier reported. “We seemed to have much more intensity, and in practice we talked a lot about mental preparation, focus and cutting down on mistakes, especially those that completely swing a match and result in an opponent’s win.”
JV, varsity compete in tournaments
The Greyhounds sent a small JV contingent to the Prince of the Mat Tournament in Windsor on Jan. 17, with three athletes coming home with hardware. Claiming medals for Healdsburg were 115-pound Cameron Pippi (3-0, first place), 220-pound Jesse Graves (3-0, first place) and 128-pound Anthony Francis (3-1, third place).
On Saturday, the Hounds were back in Windsor with a group of six wrestlers at the varsity King of the Mat tourney, with four athletes claiming medals. Leading the way for Healdsburg were 122-pound veteran Logan Vallery (3-1, third place), 162-pound Dillon Dunkel (3-2, fourth place), 140-pound Aiden Bernard (3-2, fifth place) and 134-pound Dalton Ortiz (sixth place).
Scheduling notes
The Hounds will resume league dual meet action on Jan. 22 against visiting Santa Rosa (Senior Night). The first match is 6 p.m.
