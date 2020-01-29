The Greyhounds are ramping up the intensity entering the final stretch in North Bay League Oak Division competition, pushing hard toward the upcoming league and North Coast Section Championships tournaments.
Healdsburg athletes are coming off another busy stretch on the mat, beginning with a Jan. 22 dual meet with visiting Santa Rosa. The Hounds put an exclamation mark on Senior Night, soundly defeating the Panthers, 47-30 for their first win of the NBL season.
The match was marred by forfeits in most weight classes, with four matches being contested on the mat. Scoring wins for the Hounds were 145-pound Henry Gomez (by 7-6 decision), 160-pound Dillon Dunkel (by major 11-2 decision) and 170-pound Jesus Anguiano (by major 11-2 decision).
“The kids have been steadily improving and have found their footing after the holidays and winter breaks,” Hounds coach Scott Weidemier said. “When we’re healthy and at full strength we’re a pretty decent team.”
The Hounds will visit first place Ukiah this Wednesday, Jan. 29 in a 6 p.m. start.
Greyhounds log tourney wins
Healdsburg took a small contingent of athletes to the annual Puma Classic Tournament at Maria Carrillo on Jan. 25, a high level tourney that included 37 teams from all over Northern California.
“All the kids wrestled hard and had lots to be proud of,” Weidemier noted. “A few brought home some hardware to hang on the wall too.”
Leading the way for the Hounds were senior Kevin Trebilcock (147 pounds) and juniors Aiden Bernard (140 pounds), both earning sixth place medals. Also claiming a medal was 134-pound junior Dalton Ortiz (4-1, eighth place).
Other participants were Cameron Pippi (115 pounds), juniors; 122-pound Elias Flores, 122 pound Logan Vallery, 147-pound Henry Gomez, 222-pound Jesse Graves and 162-pound sophomore Jesus Anguiano.
