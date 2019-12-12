The Greyhounds got their first taste of dual meet competition against visiting Lower Lake on Dec. 4, gaining valuable experience before falling to the Trojans, 39-22.
“It was our first chance to try and put together any semblance of a lineup, although we were missing a couple of key pieces due to other commitments,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier said. "For some this was their first match in front of a crowd at the high school level and for others their first dual meet ever.”
Although Healdsburg spotted the Trojans experience at most weight classes, the Greyhounds showed heart and grit in what proved to be a valuable outing.
“The kids all wrestled hard and there were some good matches, but our youth and inexperienced showed as we lost to a more seasoned team,” Weidemier noted. “I would say that we certainly aren't any less talented than they are but too many mistakes and breakdowns in fundamentals were our biggest obstacles in getting the dual meet win.”
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the team sent a young eight-person contingent to the Elsie Allen JV tournament, providing another good test for the underclassmen. Leading the way for the Hounds was 220-pound junior Jesse Graves, who went 3-0 to capture first place in his weight division. Also medaling for Healdsburg was freshman Anthony Francis, who made it to the finals in his third straight tourney before falling to Dominic Mertens of Windsor to settle for second place.
Other top performers at Elsie Allen were 113-pound freshman Cameron Pippi (4th place, 3-2), 113-pound freshman Talan Chapdelaine, 126-pound Enzo Tosti, 145-pound Harrison Threlfall, 152-pound Eliot Gomez and 152-pound senior Massimo Tuscany.
The Greyhounds will travel to Cloverdale for a dual meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The fist match is set for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.