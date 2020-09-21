Healdsburg High School baseball and softball diamonds will get a major facelift this month, thanks in large part to Bond Measure D passed by local voters.
Among the major improvements to both fields are an upgrade in irrigation, installation of natural turf and new drainage systems. The centerpieces of the project are new back-to-back scoreboards on the north end of the fields for softball and a single scoreboard on the south end for baseball.
Construction is expected to continue over the next month before new sod is installed. The project is on track to be completed by early spring, just in time for the school softball and baseball seasons.
Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the project to be fast tracked due to the postponement of fall sports until December.
