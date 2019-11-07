Perfection at any level is not easily achieved, but this year’s Healdsburg Junior High seventh grade girls basketball team may be the exception to the rule.
The ladies recently wrapped up an unbeaten 2019 hoops campaign with a perfect, 12-0 record, with most wins coming in dominant fashion.
The title is the seventh for the Greypup’s seventh grade girls since the team changed leagues in 2014.
“These girls were a well oiled and unselfish offensive and defensive team,” veteran basketball coach Jim Lago reflected. “Their extraordinary team and ball movement skills were particularly impressive and they were certainly fun to watch. Every player was a contributor and they all had the heart of a champion and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The squad was led by Lago and assistant coaches Alicia Webb and Hannah Webb. The roster included Tehya Mitchell, Hannah Sellards, Sophia Saini, Hailey Thistle, Ruby Leffew, Ashley Behrens, Riley Nobles, Macy Parmeter, Allie Espinoza, Maddie Munselle and Hannah Dunkel.
