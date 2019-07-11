On July 1 the North Bay Junior Golf League held two tournaments.
Oakmont hosted the Redwood Division and Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club hosted the Oak Division. Between the two tournaments there were 64 junior golfers in the two-person team event.
Fifty-three juniors played an additional nine holes to post their qualifying score for the end of season tournament.
At Oakmont the Windsor 1 team finished in first place with a score of 96. At this event Windsor defeated a strong Oakmont team (97) and Bennett Valley (101). Fountaingrove came in with 104 with Healdsburg finishing at 115.
Turning in the low team score of the tournament was once again Dillon Stefani, 8, and Nick Savano, 13, with a 30. Stefani/Savano have now finished the first two tournaments 6 under par. Low individual score for Windsor was posted by Dillon Stefani with a 39, followed by Will Hoff (44), Nick Savano (48) and Isais Mendoza (48). Also playing for Windsor 1 team was Alex Barragan, JJ Scott, Patrick Logue and Sam Wright.
For Healdsburg, the brother and sister combo of Kellen, 13, and Kelly, 11, Collins turned in low team score with 32. Kellen backed that up with a 43 for individual and Kelly posted a nice 48. Other members of the Healdsburg team were Ben Wilson, Marco Luci, J. Ishwart and Ryan Wilson.
Low individual round of the day was turned in by Griffin Quan from Bennett Valley with a 5 over 36, Abby Leighton posted a 38 and Alex LemMon turned in a 39.
In the Redwood Division we have a three-way tie with 8 points between Windsor 1, Bennett Valley and Oakmont.
In the Oak Division at Santa Rosa Country Club Windsor 2 finished third with a team score of 125 behind Petaluma (112) and Santa Rosa (118).
Petaluma has dominated the first three tournaments.
The low team score was turned in by Ben Marquard and Cambron Nevill from Santa Rosa with a 32. Low individual score was posted by Scott Regan-Tucker from Petaluma with a 38, followed by Ben Sutherland from Windsor with a 39. Jason Smith from Petaluma and Barry Liu from Windsor both shot 40.
For Windsor the low team score was posted by Kadin Jones (10) Barry Liu (11) with a 39, followed by Ben Sutherland (11) and Preston Woolman (11) with a 42, Gavin Khan (12) and Marco Palacios (13) with a 44 and Mason Tomasek (14) and Wim Sirks (13) with a 44.
Kadin Jones also turned in a 41 in the individual round. Preston Woolman shot 47, Win Sirks 51, Bennet Black 52, Aiden Overdorf 52 and Mason Tomasek 55.
Windsor will host the next tournament for both divisions on Thursday, July 11. Start time will be 1 p.m. for the team event and 4:15 p.m. for the individual play. The scoreboard will be located by the upper putting green. Scores will be posted at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. when the juniors finish.
