Girls seeded ninth in North Coast Section playoffs this week
The Lady Greyhounds saved their best for last at the North Bay League basketball tournament, scoring huge upsets over No. 1 seeded Rancho Cotate and No. 2 Maria Carrillo to win their first league tourney since 2004.
Held in the cavernous new gymnasium at Rancho Cotate High School, Healdsburg turned in great defensive efforts in both outings.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our girls, we were very focused and just wanted this victory more than Carrillo did,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said following Saturday’s title win over the Pumas. “We’re not done yet, the girls are still hungry for more and their confidence is sky high.”
On Sunday, the Hounds (21-7) were awarded the No. 9 seed in the 16-team North Coast Section Division 4 tournament and at press time, were preparing to visit No. 8 St. Bernard’s Academy in Eureka in a 5:30 p.m. start. Should Healdsburg win, it will advance to face the survivor of the No. 1 St. Mary’s versus No. 16 Tennyson game on Saturday, Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
Ladies on a roll
The No. 4 seeded Lady Hounds were focused and ready when they took the court in the NBL tourney opener on Feb. 11 against unbeaten No. 1 Rancho Cotate, looking to snap the Cougar’s 22-game league winning streak. Healdsburg set the tone with a 16-10 first-quarter run and clung to a 31-28 lead at the break.
“I was worried at half because I thought the girls were tired,” Zichichi admitted later. “But they proved me wrong.”
The ladies road the hot hand of Itzel Ortiz in the third quarter, with the freshman sensation pouring in 13 points to open up a 49-37 cushion at the end of three. There was no let-up in sight in the final period as Healdsburg powered to a 60-45 rout. Ortiz led all scorers with 25 points while senior Hannah Webb added 20 points. Healdsburg’s shutdown defender Sophia Pickering held league MVP Keyonee Neal to just nine points in the contest.
The ladies took the court against Maria Carrillo in the first game of an NBL championship double-header on Saturday, racing to a 13-0 lead out of the gate. Led by their “big three” of Webb, Ortiz and Kim Rodgers, Healdsburg maintained its lead throughout the first half to go to the locker room leading 30-20. The Pumas had not answer for Healdsburg’s suffocating defense after intermission, never mounting a serious threat as the Lady Hounds cruised to a 47-31 victory.
“Our girls have worked so hard and they would not be denied,” Zichichi noted. “We knew we could win this game after our big upset against Rancho Cotate and are playing our best basketball of the season.”
Pacing the attack were Ortiz (14 points, Webb (12 points), Rodgers (10 points, 12 rebounds), Aleah Molina (9 points,10 rebounds) and Pickering (2 points).
