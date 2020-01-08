The Lady Greyhounds will be among the teams to beat as the North Bay League basketball campaign tips off this week.
Healdsburg (14-2) will open the NBL Redwood Division schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Maria Carrillo, before coming home to host Piner this Friday, Jan. 10. Game times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
“It's been a while since the Lady Hounds have had this many wins before league has started and I’m very proud of them,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi reported. "We’ve only lost two games to very good teams from much bigger schools.”
Healdsburg wrapped up a stellar preseason at the Lady Dawg Classic Tournament hosted by San Rafael on Dec. 27-28, winning two of three games.
The ladies opened the tourney against a strong Analy squad, falling to the Tigers, 47-34. Leading the attack were Hannah Webb (12 points), Itzel Ortiz (10 points), Kim Rodgers (4 points), Aleah Molina (4 points), Maddie Wagner (3 points) and Sophia Pickering (1 point).
“I don't know if we’re not used to playing at 10 a.m. but for some reason the girls were flat and did not have their usual energy and it cost us,” Zichichi said.
The Hounds shook off the loss in game two against Ferndale, dispatching the Wildcats in a 40-32 victory. Ortiz led the way with 11 points, while other top scorers included Webb (10 points), Rodgers (6 points), Pickering (5 points) and two points apiece from Molina, Wagner and Theresa Helfrick.
Healdsburg made a statement in the Dec. 28 getaway game against Novato, blasting the Hornets in a 53-18 rout. Top scorers were Webb (16 points), Rodgers (15 points), Molina (6 points), Wagner (6 points), Pickering (4 points), Helfrick (3 points) and Ortiz (3 points).
