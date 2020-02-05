The Lady Greyhounds locked up a spot in the North Bay League Redwood Division basketball playoffs in a pair of recent games, recording one win in two outings to secure no worse than fourth place.
The girls will close out the NBL regular season with upcoming games against visiting El Molino on Feb. 4 (after press time) and at Elsie Allen on Feb. 6. Start times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m. The NBL playoffs will take place next week (date and locations to be determined).
Ladies gain split
Healdsburg (3-5, 17-7) opened the stretch with a critical, 59-55 win at Piner, on Jan. 28, riding the hot hands of senior Aleah Molina and emerging freshman Itzel Ortiz. The Hounds had a comfortable 33-22 cushion at the half and held off a furious Piner rally in the final two quarters to secure a four-point win.
Ortiz finished with a career-high 27 points (10 in 4th quarter), while other top scorers were Molina (13 points) and Hannah Webb (7 points).
The ladies may have let one slip away in their Jan. 30 home tilt with first place Rancho Cotate, watching a late lead evaporate in a tough, 62-56 loss.
The Hounds raced to an early 9-0 lead and went to the halftime locker room up 35-28. Healdsburg clung to a 49-42 edge after three but couldn’t hold off the Cougars down the stretch as Rancho pulled out a six-point victory.
“I believe that we played our best game of the year in a losing cause against the Cougars, who have not lost a league game in two years and who defeated us earlier in the year by 25 points,” Hounds coach Steve Zichichi said. “I’m so proud of our girls — they played that dominant team toe to toe for the entire game and really made them sweat.”
Ortiz led the way with 21 points, while Molina and Webb finished with 13 and 12 points respectively.
