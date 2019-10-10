The Greyhounds opened the North Bay League Redwood Division girls tennis campaign with an Oct. 1 match against Rancho Cotate, falling to the visiting Cougars, 5-2.
“We stayed competitive but lost a couple of three setters,” Hounds’ coach Val Cronin reported.
Posting wins for Healdsburg were No. 3 singles player Isabelle Pacheco (6-4, 6-3) and the No. 3 doubles team of Nayeli Magdeleno-Susanna Soto (6-2, 6-2).
Other results included: singles; Julie Phan (RC) d. Sophia Pickering (H) 7-5, 6-1; Shelly Goeble (RC) d. Skyler Christie (H) 6-1, 7-6); Sarah Bedoka (RC) d. Ella McMinn (H) 6-1, 6-7, 7-6.
Doubles: Abigail Appleton-Emmy Avila (RC) d. Alondra Ruiz-Samantha Onate (H) 6-0, 6-1; Jalissa Acker-Tule Striplen (RC) d. Lily Tremont-partner (H) 6-3, 6-0.
Healdsburg (1-1) notched its first league win two days later at El Molino, easily defeating the Lions, 6-1 (no stats reported).
The Greyhounds will resume league action on Oct. 8 (after press time).
