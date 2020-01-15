It was a mixed bag for the Lady Greyhounds in the opening week of North Bay League basketball, gaining an even split in a pair of games.
Healdsburg began the stretch on Jan. 8 with a 56-44 loss at league favorite Maria Carrillo, but bounced back two nights later to defeat visiting Piner, 67-56.
Healdsburg (1-1, 15-3) will be back on the court with upcoming road dates at Rancho Cotate (Jan. 15) and El Molino (Jan. 17). Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The ladies were up to the task in the NBL Redwood Division opener at Carrillo, starting the game red hot to grab a 14-8 lead at the end of one. The Pumas regrouped with five three pointers in the second quarter to take a 32-28 edge at the half.
“I felt good at half but we had some defensive lapses and left too many shooters open,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said.
Carrillo’s full-court pressure began to take its toll in the third quarter, with the Pumas swamping the Hounds on a 19-7 run. Healdsburg fought to the end but eventually fell, 56-44.
Hannah Webb led all Healdsburg scorers with 20 points, while other top point producers were Kim Rodgers (7 points, Sophia Pickering (6 points), Itzel Ortiz (6 points) and Maddie Wagner (3 points).
The Lady Hounds were back in the win column on Jan. 10 against visiting Piner, controlling most of the first two quarters to lead 30-23 at the break. The teams battled on even terms in an intensely played second half, but Healdsburg hung on for a well-earned 67-56 victory.
Webb continued her hot shooting with 23 points. Other leading scorers included Pickering (17 points), Rodgers (14 points), Ortiz (8 points), Aleah Molina (4 points) and Maddie Wagner (1 point).
“I couldn’t be more proud of Sophia, as she also shutdown Piner's leading scorer (Sara Tait), holding her scoreless in the first half and to only nine points for the game,” Zichichi noted.
