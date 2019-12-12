Webb reaches 1,000 points in varsity career
The Lady Greyhounds continued a sizzling start to the 2019-20 basketball campaign, claiming dominant wins over Roseland University Prep, Willits and Redwood Christian.
The string of victories pushed Healdsburg’s preseason record to a perfect 9-0.
Healdsburg will have a final tune-up on Dec. 10 (after press time) against Upper Lake before hosting the 71st annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament on Dec. 11-14.
The ladies opened their latest stretch with a home date with RUP on Dec. 3, completely dismantling the Knights in a 64-24 rout. The game was stopped briefly in the third quarter to recognize senior guard Hannah Webb, who nailed a three-pointer to join an elite group of Healdsburg greats with more than 1,000 career points.
“Hannah means so much to our team and she is totally unselfish,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said. “She realizes that she doesn’t have to score as much this year and leads the team by a large margin in assists.”
Pacing the scoring attack were Kim Rodgers (11 points), Webb (10 points), Aleah Molina (8 points, 9 rebounds), Maddie Wagner (5 points), Sophia Pickering (4 points) and Alondra Ruiz (2 points).
The Hounds ventured north to take on Willits on Dec. 5, pulling away with a strong second half en route to a 49-33 win.
“The game was not as easy as the final score may seem as Willits led 13-12 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 22-15 in the middle of the second,” Zichichi noted. “The girls could have been intimidated by the physicality of Willits but just decided to match their intensity.”
Rodgers led the way with a team-high 15 points and 13 rebounds. Other top scorers were Webb (13 points, 10 assists), Itzel Ortiz (12 points) and Molina (9 points).
Healdsburg finished up a perfect stretch on Saturday at Redwood Christian, controlling the Eagles from the opening tip in an eventual, 62-32 romp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.