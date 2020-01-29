Healdsburg pushes overall record to 16-6
The Healdsburg Lady Greyhounds recorded a split in a pair of recent North Bay League Redwood Division games, combining a 65-23 rout over Elsie Allen with a 52-51 heartbreaker to Maria Carrillo.
The result pushed Healdsburg’s NBL mark to 2-4 and 16-6 on the season.
The Hounds will continue league play on Jan. 28 (after press time) at Piner, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 30 home tilt with Rancho Cotate. Game times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Healdsburg came out firing on all cylinders in the Jan. 21 home clash with Elsie Allen, racing to a commanding, 32-12 halftime lead. There was no let-up after the break, reeling off another 22-6 surge en route to a 65-23 romp.
Freshman Itzel Ortiz led the way with a team-high 22 points, while other top scorers were Sophia Pickering (15 points), Maddie Wagner (11 points), Hannah Webb (10 points), Alondra Ruiz (3 points), Aleah Molina (2 points) and Kim Rodgers (2 points).
Healdsburg suffered arguably its toughest loss of the season two nights later against Maria Carrillo, controlling the game until the final seconds before seeing it slip away.
The Hounds rode the hot hands of Ortiz and Pickering, who combined for 23 points to lead 30-25 at the half. Healdsburg maintained a 43-38 edge after three quarters, but the stubborn Pumas refused to go away.
Healdsburg led by two with three seconds remaining until Carrillo converted a three-point play to escape with an unlikely, 52-51 victory.
“This loss really stings as we led the entire game until the last three seconds but I’m very proud of the girls for battling against one of the better teams in our area and outplaying them for most of the night,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said. “It's a shame for the girls, we outplayed Maria Carrillo and should have been victorious but couldn't make one final play at the end.”
