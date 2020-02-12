The Lady Greyhounds are peaking at just the right time this week as they approach the final phase of the 2019-20 basketball campaign, looking for a strong run in the upcoming postseason tournaments.
Healdsburg is coming off a strong finish to the North Bay League regular season, posting home and away victories over El Molino (56-51) and Elsie Allen (68-37) to secure fourth place and a spot in the NBL playoffs.
At press time Healdsburg (5-5, 19-7) was preparing to visit No. 1 seeded Rancho Cotate on Feb. 11 in the opening round of the NBL Redwood Division tournament, with the winner advancing to play the survivor of the Maria Carrillo-El Molino game on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. Tip-off time for the girls championship game is 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The ladies are also a virtual lock to land a spot in the NCS playoffs, which begin next week.
“I think we’re fine-tuned for the playoffs and hopefully can pull off the upset at league champion Rancho Cotate, which just completed its second consecutive undefeated season,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi said. “We also hope to receive a relatively high seed in the North Coast Section playoffs.”
Healdsburg takes two
The ladies had revenge on their minds when they took the court against visiting El Molino on Senior Night on Feb. 4, setting the tone with a 31-20 halftime lead. The Lions staged a furious third-quarter rally to eventually take a one point lead, but Healdsburg cashed in with 10 free throws from senior Hannah Webb and freshman Itzel Ortiz in the final period to escape with a 56-51 win. Webb and Ortiz finished the game with 19 and 18 points respectively.
“We have a really good combination with Hannah and Itzel that is difficult to stop,” Zichichi noted. “If you plan on defending one of them, the other one will beat you.”
The Hounds established early dominance in the NBL finale at Elsie Allen on Feb. 6, racing to a 17-3 lead out of the gate on their way to a 34-14 halftime cushion. The Lobos had no answer for the Greyhounds after intermission as Healdsburg cruised to a 68-37 rout.
Ortiz led the attack with 22 points, while other top scorers included Kim Rodgers (17 points), Sophia Pickering (8 points), Webb (6 points, 14 assists), Maddie Wagner (4 points), Grace Barker (4 points), Aleah Molina (2 points), Theresa Helfrick (2 points) and Alondra Ruiz (2 points).
