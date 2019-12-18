Strong showing pushes Healdsburg’s record to 12-1
The Lady Greyhounds turned in a great weekend of hoops at the 71st Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament, winning two of three games to hoist the second place trophy.
Healdsburg (12-1) opened the REIBT on Dec. 12 in an impressive, 60-47 win over Kelseyville and turned back Arcata in the semifinal, 47-38. The ladies fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Saturday’s championship clash against a formidable St. Mary’s squad, falling to the Panthers, 78-45.
“We had a great tournament that will help us for playoff seeding,” Hounds coach Steve Zichichi said. “We beat two quality teams in our division and are hoping for a home North Coast Section game this year for the first time since 2002.”
Healdsburg takes second
The Lady Greyhounds played one of the best games of the season to date in the Dec. 12 meeting with Kelseyville, avenging a 15-point loss to the Knights in last year’s tournament. Kelseyville jumped out to an early 11-point lead but the Hounds reeled off a 16-9 second quarter run to retake the lead at 30-28 at the half. Healdsburg led by six after three and held the Knights to four points in the final period to notch a 60-47 win.
Top scorers for the Greyhounds were Hannah Webb (17 points), Kim Rodgers (14 points), Maddie Wagner (9 points), Itzel Ortiz (6 points) and Aleah Molina (4 points).
The ladies scored their 12th straight victory in a great effort against perennial power Arcata on Friday, overcoming an effective press to pull away for a 47-38 win. Rodgers enjoyed one of the best outings of her career with 19 points, while other good efforts were had by Ortiz (10 points) and Molina (10 points).
Healdsburg was a heavy underdog in Saturday’s title clash with St. Mary’s, as the Panthers busted open a tight game with a second quarter explosion to grab a 48-20 lead at the half. The Hounds battled in the final two periods but the Panthers pulled away for a 78-45 romp.
“St Mary's will be one of if not the best team we played all year,” Zichichi noted. “We knew this was a tall order as they are bigger, deeper and more athletic than we are.”
Webb secured all tourney honors with 18 points. Other top scorers included Ortiz (14 points) and Rodgers (13 points).
