The Healdsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee paid tribute to four of its finest at the 2019 HHS HOF Induction ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Villa Chanticleer Annex.
This year’s group of inductees included Graham Haun (class of 1976), Jenean “Sceales” Bingham (class of 1981), Jackie “Henderson” Sellards (class of 1988) and Kenny Dixon (class of 1998).
Each of the 2019 honorees displayed outstanding athletic achievement during their years at Healdsburg High School, but it is the many contributions to local youth sports made after graduation that has distinguished this group of inductees.
Haun, a former HHS track and basketball standout, has been a key figure in youth basketball programs for the past 40 years, while former track and basketball star Sceales-Bingham has been a teacher, athletic director and track and cross country coach during her years
in Healdsburg.
Sellards played high school hoops for legendary coach Harry Tappin and spent many years leading the HHS girls basketball program.
A star wrestler and football standout in his prep days, Dixon has devoted nearly 30 years to coaching, officiating and contributing to local junior high and high school wrestling programs.
Perhaps the inscription on each of the hall of fame inductees’ plaques says it best:
“The award is for significant and distinguished contributions to Healdsburg High and post high school athletics and to your community.”
