The last few months have been busy up at the course with fall upon us. In September the club held its annual Silveira Cup Championship competition, with Kurt Garritson out-lasting the field to have his name added to the prestigious trophy.
October was Club Championship Month with numerous competitions being held to decide the Champion Golfer of the Year. After two rounds of qualifying the championship came down to Jona Holty and Elias "Junior" Tamayo battling it out in a 36-hole match play event held on Oct. 10.
After 32 well-played holes, Tamayo emerged victorious to once again have his name etched onto the champion’s trophy one more time. Congratulations to both Holty and Tamayo for a great battle of golfing skills.
The Healdsburg Golf Club will be holding future events in the coming months and always welcome new members to join. Club dues are $100 per year and include monthly competitions, NCGA membership and monthly dinners up at the course (in non-Covid times). If you are interested in joining please contact Tayman Park Golf Course.
Until next time, keep your head down and heart light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.