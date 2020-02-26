The Lady Greyhounds saw a Cinderella basketball season come to an abrupt end on Feb. 19 in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoff tournament, falling to the St. Bernard’s Crusaders, 54-46 in a hotly contested opening round battle.
The loss gave Healdsburg a final season record of 21-8.
The No. 9 seeded Hounds had a tough draw in the NCS opener, enduring a four hour bus ride to take on the No. 8 seeded Crusaders in Eureka.
Healdsburg needed no excuses, establishing full control in riding the hot hands of seniors Hannah Webb and Aleah Molina to grab an 18-8 first-quarter lead.
St. Bernard’s woke up in a strong second quarter, closing out the period on a 20-14 run to cut the deficit to 32-28 at the half.
“The girls were ready to play,” Hounds coach Steve Zichichi said. “We had a good game plan that the girls executed to perfection in the first half and constantly broke the full court pressure from the Crusaders to punish them on the offensive end.”
The Crusaders, led by freshman Saulele Tanuvassa, took charge in the decisive third quarter, holding Healdsburg to just two points in the period to surge into the lead. The Hounds kept within striking distance in the fourth quarter but would get no closer than eight points as St. Bernard’s powered to an eventual 54-46 win.
Pacing the Healdsburg scoring attack were Itzel Ortiz (16 points), Molina (13 points) and Webb (10 points).
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Zichichi noted. “They finished the season with the most wins in a very long time."
