One thing that was abundantly clear as the North Coast Section Board of Managers adjourned from their virtual spring meeting on May 22: there are just as many questions as answers with regard to the upcoming fall high school sports season.
The meeting, led by NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank, was attended remotely by a wide variety of officials including NCS committee members, district superintendents, principals of member schools, the CIF executive director, league commissioners, athletic directors, school board personnel, members of the media and invited guests.
Among the many topics discussed were housekeeping items such as the proposed budget for 2020-21, increased student and general admission fees for sporting events, and an increase in fees for participating high school athletes.
Also discussed was a proposed amendment to the CIF guidelines for academic eligibility and player suspensions.
The elephant in the room was the topic of the 2020 fall season, which remains very much up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With current state restrictions and guidelines dictating organized sports at all levels, there are no certainties going forward.
Depending on how the situation plays out, options for the fall high school sports season include: a delay to the start of the season; playing without fans in attendance; playing with strict social distancing guidelines in place; eliminating the postseason; or canceling the season entirely.
“As commissioners we are prepared to work with the state department of education,” Cruickshank said as he adjourned the meeting. “We will be working on all contingencies and must be patient until there are further developments in the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.